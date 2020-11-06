|
SCOTT Jim Jill and family would like to thank all friends and family for all the wonderful cards, beautiful flowers and all other expressions of kindness following the sad loss of Jim, also a huge thank you for the generous donations in Jim's memory, which will be split between Scottish Mountain Rescue and Macmillan Cancer Support. Special thanks to Dr MacDonald and nurses at Eden Villa Practice, Cupar, all the nurses of the complex care management team, Whitemans Brae, Kirkcaldy, Chest physicians and specialist nurses in respiratory medicine, Ninewells Hospital, to each and every one of you we are eternally grateful for the care that Jim received. He was truly loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 6, 2020