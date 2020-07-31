|
SMITH Jim Peacefully, at home in St Andrews, on Sunday, 26th July, 2020, Jim, dearly beloved husband of the late Dylys, much loved dad of Dawn, David and the late Gordon, loving papa of Jason and Jade and great-grandad of Josh and Katie and a dear brother of Tom, Ike and the late Billy. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral will be private. The cortege will leave Jim's home, on Thursday, 6th August, at 1.45 p.m.,
for anyone wishing to pay their last respects. Please join the family afterwards to "raise a glass" in Jim's memory, in the garden from 3 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2020