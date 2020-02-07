Home

Jimmy TARVIT

Jimmy TARVIT Notice
TARVIT Jimmy May and family of the late Jimmy wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy extended to them in their recent sad loss. Thanks to all at the Leng at Newport-on-Tay and staff at Ninewells Hospital. Thanks also to Rev John Duncan for his comforting service, also Syd Stevenson and staff of William Purves Funeral Directors for their caring handling of all the arrangements. Thank you all who donated the sum of £594 towards Dementia Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 7, 2020
