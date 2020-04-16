|
HOGG Joe
At home with his family
on Sunday 12th April 2020
Devoted husband and
soulmate of Morag,
deeply loved and proud dad
of Gillian (deceased) and Lesley,
and devoted grampa of Oliver.
A loyal and trusted friend, and faithful member of his and Morag's families.
Sincere thanks to the compassionate district nurses who attended Joe
and supported the family.
Also the specialist nurse from
St Catherine's Hospice for her advice and organisation of vital help.
Thanks to the paramedics who attended with care and understanding.
We are grateful to Wise Pharmacy and Sandy Lane Surgery, both in Leyland, who have looked after Joe with
prompt attention.
Private funeral to be held.
No flowers please to the family home
or at the funeral, by family request.
Joe was a lifelong supporter of RNLI.
Should anyone wish to make a donation in Joe's memory the family kindly ask they be made directly to 'RNLI'.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 16, 2020