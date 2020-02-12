|
BALLANTYNE John Peacefully, on Monday 3rd, February 2020, at Leyspark Nursing Home, Dunfermline, John, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Loving dad to Anne.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 13th February, 2020, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however there will be an oppertunity to leave a donation to Leyspark Nursing Home in memory of John.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 12, 2020