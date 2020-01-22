|
BAXTER John Peacefully, on Sunday, 12th January, 2020, at Napier House, Glenrothes, John Dewar (Jack), formerly of Buckhaven and Coaltown Of Wemyss, aged 91 years. Loving husband of the late Margaret Warrender, dearly loved dad of John and Elspeth, much loved father-in-law, dear grandad to Euan, Scott and Aileen and devoted great-grandad to Isla. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020, at Denbeath Funeral Home, 663 Wellesley Road, KY8 3PQ for 1.15 p.m., interment thereafter at Macduff Cemetery for
2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 22, 2020