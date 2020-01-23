|
CLEMISON John Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020, John (Jock) Clemison, aged 74 years, of Cardenden. Beloved husband of the late Trish, much loved dad of Marie and Craig, father-in-law to Alan and a treasured Di to Kayleigh and Erin. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Saturday, 25th January, at 11 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 23, 2020