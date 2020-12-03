|
GREER John (Ian) Peacefully, at Fernlea House, Cardenden, on Sunday, 29th November, 2020, John, aged 84 years, of Kirkcaldy. Loving husband to the late Margaret, a much loved dad to John, Fiona, Brian, Kenny and Scott, a beloved brother to Dorothy, Margaret, Lena and Shona, a caring father-in-law, a devoted grandad and a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Dysart Cemetery, on Tuesday, 8th December, at 1.30 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 3, 2020