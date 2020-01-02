|
|
|
MATHEWSON John In loving memory of John, a dear husband, dad and grandad, who died 28th December, 2011.
It is sad to walk the road alone,
Instead of side by side,
But to all there comes a moment,
When the ways of life divide,
You gave me years of happiness,
Then came sorrow and tears,
But you left me beautiful memories,
I will treasure through the years.
Love Amy xx.
As long as our hearts keep beating,
As long as our eyes shed tears,
We will always love and miss you,
No matter how many years,
Of all the gifts we've ever had,
However great or small,
To have you as our dad and grandad,
Was the greatest gift of all.
Love Lynn, Anne, Elaine, Mary and all your grandchildren xxxx.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020