McINTYRE
John Sadly, passed away on Saturday, 21st March, 2020, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. John (Jock),aged 71 years of Cupar (Ex-President of Duffus Park Bowling Club, Cupar), beloved husband of the late Aileen, precious father of Kerrie and Donna, devoted papa of Cameron, Liam, Ava and Freya, a loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a great friend to all who knew him.
Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place with a memorial celebration of his life at a later date. Jock's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and flowers received in their recent sad loss.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 3, 2020