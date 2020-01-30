|
METHVEN John Passed away, on Saturday, 25th January, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, after a short illness. John, aged 83 years, of Kirkcaldy, a pigeon fancier for many years. Beloved partner to Joyce for 60 years, a much loved brother and uncle, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 5th February, at 11.45.a.m., to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020