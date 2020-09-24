Home

PARK John Peacefully, at the Cameron Hospital, Leven, after a long illness bravely borne, on Tuesday, 22nd September, 2020. John, aged 81 years, of Kirkcaldy, former employee of Seafield Colliery. Beloved husband to the late Margaret, devoted dad to Stuart, Marysia and the late Ross, a loving brother to Janette, Sandy, Sheena and Tommy, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A private funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 29th September, at 1.30 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 24, 2020
