SMITH John Young John (Jack/Jake/Jeke) Smith passed away peacefully, at Lomond Court Care Home, Glenrothes, on Tuesday, 24th December, 2019, aged 78 years. A devoted husband, dad, grandad, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 10th January, 2020, at 11.00 a.m., to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Inserted by his loving wife Anna, daughter Lynn and son Billy.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020
