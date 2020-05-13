|
SMITH John Peacefully, after a short illness with his loving family by his side at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. John Smith, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, loving dad to Ian, Angela, Sandra, Jane and Samantha, cherished grandad to Scott, Cass, Natalie, Lindsay, Amy, Ethan, David and Cameron and treasured great-grandad of Matthew, Jackson and Riley. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, May 15, at 1.30 pm.
Published in Fife Today on May 13, 2020