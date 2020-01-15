|
YOUNG John Stuart Peacefully, in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 28th December, 2019, John Stuart Young, aged 75 years, of Woodside, Glenrothes (former nurseryman), the only son of the late Hannah and John Young and nephew of the late Peggie Allan. Cousin of Margaret Davis (nee Barn), of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, formerly of Kinghorn. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 16th January, 2020, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 15, 2020