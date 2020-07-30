|
McINTOSH
Joseph Betty and family wish to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, letters, flowers and kind tributes paid to Joe who sadly passed away on 8th July. Thank you also to all the doctors, medical staff and carers at Kirkcaldy Health Centre, Victoria Hospital and Chapel Level Nursing Home who looked after Joe during his illness. Our appreciation goes to Callum Robertson and Staff for their sensitive organisation and care and to Neil Dorward for his very comforting service.
Published in Fife Today on July 30, 2020