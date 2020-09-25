Home

Kathleen RENNIE

Kathleen RENNIE Notice
RENNIE Kathleen
(nee Emslie) Peacefully, on Tuesday, 22nd September, 2020, after a short illness, at St Andrews Community Hospital, aged 95 years, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mother to Anne, Moira, Duncan and Kathleen and a dear mother-in-law to Phil, Alasdair and Martin, adored grandmother of Leo, Rory, Murray, Kirsty, Daniel and Cloudie and a kind friend to many. She will be so missed by all who knew her. Private funeral, due to current circumstances.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 25, 2020
