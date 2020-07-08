|
MARTIN Kevin Suddenly, at home, on Thursday, 25th June, 2020, Kevin, aged 54 years, of Methil, a devoted son of Margaret and Jim, much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a special friend to many. Kevin is already sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to take place at Macduff Cemetery, on Tuesday, 14th July, at 11.00 a.m. Due to the social distancing measures currently in place surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, this service is for a limited number of attendees only. Please show your support for the family by privately raising a glass or lighting a candle to remember Kevin at this time.
"Kevin will be forever loved and remembered with a smile".
Published in Fife Today on July 8, 2020