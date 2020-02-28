Home

LAW Liam Peacefully, at home, with Irene by his side on Sunday, 23rd February, 2020, William (Liam), retired watch maker and a life member of First St Andrews Company The Boys Brigade. A dearly beloved husband of Irene
(nee Donnachie), for nearly 60 years, a loved dad of the late Graham, a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Funeral service in Hope Park and Martyrs Parish Church, St Mary's Place, St Andrews, on Friday, 6th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in The Western Cemetery, at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be made at the church in aid of St Andrews Community Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2020
