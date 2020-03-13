|
LAW Liam Irene would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their very kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and phone calls. A very special thanks to Dr J Burgess and staff of St Andrews Community Hospital, out of hours doctors and nurses and the carers from Handy Services, Crossroads and St David's who together made is possible for me to care for Liam at home, thanks to their compassion and dedication to the Rev Allan McCafferty for his comforting service and visits. To Syd Stevenson of William Purves for his personal support and efficiency and all those who attended the Thanksgiving service and gave so generously to the St Andrews Community Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2020