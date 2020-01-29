Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Denbeath
663 Wellesley Road
Leven, Fife KY8 3PQ
01592 713 426
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian CLARK

Notice Condolences

Lilian CLARK Notice
CLARK Lilian (Lily) Peacefully, after a short illness, at Cameron Hospital, on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020, Lilian (Lily) (nee Smith), aged 88 years. A beloved wife of the late Thomas, a much loved mum of Barbara and Susan, a loving mother-in-law, granny and GG, also a friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath, on Thursday, 30th January, at 1.00 p.m., interment thereafter at MacDuff Cemetery at 2.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, although donations may be given, if so desired, for the Balcurvie Ward, Cameron Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -