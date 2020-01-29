|
|
|
CLARK Lilian (Lily) Peacefully, after a short illness, at Cameron Hospital, on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020, Lilian (Lily) (nee Smith), aged 88 years. A beloved wife of the late Thomas, a much loved mum of Barbara and Susan, a loving mother-in-law, granny and GG, also a friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath, on Thursday, 30th January, at 1.00 p.m., interment thereafter at MacDuff Cemetery at 2.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, although donations may be given, if so desired, for the Balcurvie Ward, Cameron Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 29, 2020