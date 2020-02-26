|
|
|
NEILSON Lily Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at Auchtermairnie Care Home, Kennoway, on Sunday, 23rd February, 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex, loving mum of Sandy and Isobel, dear mother-in-law of Jim and Cynthia and a cherished gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath on Wednesday, 4th March, 2020, at 10.15 a.m., interment thereafter at Scoonie Cemetery, at 11 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 26, 2020