MACKIE Linda Peacefully, at Harbour Care Home, Dysart, on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020. Linda, aged 66 years, of Kirkcaldy. Much loved daughter of Bob and the late Jeanna, devoted sister of Stuart, also a loving friend to many.
Linda will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 6th February, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given to the Maggies Centre, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020