McINTOSH
Lynne Peacefully, following a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 13th March, 2020. Lynne, aged 65 years, of Leven, loving daughter of the late Jeannie and Eck, much loved sister of Sander and the late Ian, a special auntie to Carol, Stuart, Raymond and Hayley, a proud great-auntie and a much loved friend to many. Lynne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Wellesley Parish Church, Methil, on Tuesday, 24th March, at 1.15 p.m., thereafter to Scoonie Cemetery, where Lynne will be laid to rest alongside her mum and dad at 2 p.m., to which all are most welcome.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 18, 2020