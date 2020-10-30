|
WEBSTER Mabel Cliff, Grant and Helen wish to express their heartfelt thanks to family and friends and neighbours of Mabel, for their kind messages and cards given to them on their recent bereavement. Thanks to Denis Madden, celebrant for his kind words and very personal service. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors, for their Professionalism, kindness and compassion shown to us throughout the funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 30, 2020