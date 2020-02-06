Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline HUNNIFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline HUNNIFORD

Notice Condolences

Madeline HUNNIFORD Notice
HUNNIFORD Madeline At Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 1st February, 2020. Madeline "Maddie" aged 73 years, of Birmingham, Armagh and Kirkcaldy, much loved wife of the late Norman Hunniford, dearly loved mum of Michelle and Janine, cherished nana to Jack and Redmond, dear sister of Peter and happily remembered for her fortitude and strong faith by her nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and sons-in-law. A celebration of Maddie's life will take place at Kirkcaldy Kingdom Hall, 39 Links Street, on Saturday, 15th February, at 1.00 p.m., to which everyone is welcome.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -