HUNNIFORD Madeline At Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 1st February, 2020. Madeline "Maddie" aged 73 years, of Birmingham, Armagh and Kirkcaldy, much loved wife of the late Norman Hunniford, dearly loved mum of Michelle and Janine, cherished nana to Jack and Redmond, dear sister of Peter and happily remembered for her fortitude and strong faith by her nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and sons-in-law. A celebration of Maddie's life will take place at Kirkcaldy Kingdom Hall, 39 Links Street, on Saturday, 15th February, at 1.00 p.m., to which everyone is welcome.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 6, 2020