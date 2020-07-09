|
ELDER Mae The family of the late Mae wish to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Chaplain at Victoria Hospital for their kindness and care. Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors for their attention to detail and to Rev Tilly Wilson for her kind and comforting words. Donations in memory of Mae can be sent to Admission Unit 1, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on July 9, 2020