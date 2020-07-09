Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mae ELDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae ELDER

Notice

Mae ELDER Notice
ELDER Mae The family of the late Mae wish to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Chaplain at Victoria Hospital for their kindness and care. Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors for their attention to detail and to Rev Tilly Wilson for her kind and comforting words. Donations in memory of Mae can be sent to Admission Unit 1, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on July 9, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -