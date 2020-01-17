|
GOURLEY Mairi Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on 12th January, 2020. Mairi Bryden Gourley, nee Kennedy, devoted wife of the late Dr. Charles Anderson Gourley, a loving mother to Mhairi, Elizabeth, Moira and Charlie, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Family private cremation, followed by a celebration for the life of Mairi, will be held at St. Leonards Parish Church, Hepburn Gardens, St. Andrews, on Thursday, 23rd January at 1 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020