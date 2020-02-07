Home

GOURLEY Mairi The family of the late Mairi Bryden Gourley would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss, also to all who paid their last respects at the church and who kindly donated towards the RNLI, in her memory. Special thanks to the carers from Elite, Able Care and
the district nurses for the care and support shown to Mairi and the family. Grateful thanks to the Rev Graeme Beebee for his comforting service, to Syd Stevenson and the team at William Purves for the funeral arrangements and to Rufflets Hotel for the catering.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 7, 2020
