HAMILTON Marc Suddenly, on Friday, 18th September, 2020, Marc, aged 36 years, much loved and loving son of Dougie and the late Jean, much loved and loving stepson and stepbrother of Jane and Gary and a loved nephew and cousin.
Marc will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
His private funeral service will be held at Hayfield Cemetery, on Thursday, 8th October, at 2 p.m. In memory of Marc and show your support for his family please feel free to pay your respects by lining the route as the funeral cortege passes from Pathhead Primary School along Hayfield Road to the Cemetery.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 1, 2020