|
|
|
BENSON Margaret The family of the late Margaret Benson would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and to the Connect family for all their thoughts and prayers. Thanks to all the nursing staff at Ostlers House Care Home and to all the doctors and nursing staff at Admissions 1 and Ward 43, Victoria Hospital for all their care and attention. Special thanks to Pastor David Mitchell and Pastor Tim Jones for their kind words and comforting service and to Alan and staff of Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors for all the funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on May 28, 2020