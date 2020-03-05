|
BETT Margaret Passed away, peacefully at home in Burntisland, on Saturday, 29th February, 2020, Margaret Bett (nee Cunningham), beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Karen and Michele, loving grandmother to James, Matthew, Rachael and Lauren. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 11th March, at 3 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be given, if so desired, to Alzheimer Scotland, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 5, 2020