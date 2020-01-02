|
|
|
BLACK Margaret Peacefully, on the 22nd December, 2019, at Abbotsford Nursing Home, Methil, surrounded by her loving husband, family and friends. Margaret (nee McCrum), aged 85 years, of Buckhaven, Loving wife of Alex and a special friend to many. Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at St. Agathas Roman Catholic Church, Methil, on Monday, 13th January, 2020, at 9.45 a.m. Thereafter to Macduff Cemetery, where Margaret will be laid to rest, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020