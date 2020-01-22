|
BLACK Margaret Alex would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the recent sad loss of his beloved wife Margaret. Grateful thanks to all staff at Abbotsford Care Home for the care given to both Margaret and Alex during Margaret's stay with them. Special thanks to Father Paul Lee for his comforting visits and most fitting tribute to Margaret, to all staff of Alex Little Funeral Directors for their compassion and professionalism throughout and to Karen of Finesse Floral Designs for the stunning floral tributes. Heartfelt thanks to all who paid their last respects to Margaret at the chapel and graveside. Finally, a big thank you to Betty and Susan for the lovely buffet and to all staff at Buckhaven Bowling Club for their most welcoming hospitality.
Margaret is sorely missed but will be forever loved.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 22, 2020