BRUCE Margaret Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 12th November, 2020. Margaret in her 80th year of Cupar, beloved wife of the late Tommy, a much loved mother of Graham, Gordon and Stuart, devoted grandmother of Matthew and Tristan, a dear mother-in-law of Geraldine and Andrea, also a good friend to all who knew her. On Monday, 23rd November, the cortege will leave from the house and will be passing the Masonic Lodge, Bonnygate, Cupar at 10.20 a.m., on its way to Cupar Cemetery for 10.30 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2020