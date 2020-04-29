|
CLARK Margaret
(nee Gardner) Peacefully, slept away with her loving family by her side. Margaret fought her illness with great courage and determination. A wonderful loving wife of Dennis, a loving mother of Robert, Amanda and Peter, also a devoted gran and great-grandma, a mother figure of Vicky, Emily and Libby.
She will be sadly missed by her whole family.
Precious, fond memories for all who knew her and especially the long list of looked after children she cared for, for over 35 years.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 29, 2020