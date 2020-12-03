|
DICKSON Margaret
(nee Steven) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 26th November, 2020. Margaret, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill Dickson. Margaret was also a much loved mum to Jean and Audra, mother-in-law to Bruce and Allan, grandmother to Kevin, Gary, Jamie and Claire. Great grandmother to Frankie, Zarah and Lily.
Thanks to all the doctors and staff at Ward 22, Victoria Hospital.
Private funeral, due to current situation.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 3, 2020