Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret FRASER

Notice Condolences

Margaret FRASER Notice
FRASER Margaret Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 26th April, 2020, Margaret Fraser formerly Henderson (nee Martin), aged 87 years of Lochgelly, formerly Dysart. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Fraser, loving mum to Martin, Gail and Sheona, a loving mother-in-law to Margaret, a doting gran to Allan, Laura, Iain and Lewis, great-gran to Quinn, Bowie and a dear friend to many. Due to current restrictions, immediate family only will pay their last respects to Margaret at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 7th May.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -