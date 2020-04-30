|
FRASER Margaret Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 26th April, 2020, Margaret Fraser formerly Henderson (nee Martin), aged 87 years of Lochgelly, formerly Dysart. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Fraser, loving mum to Martin, Gail and Sheona, a loving mother-in-law to Margaret, a doting gran to Allan, Laura, Iain and Lewis, great-gran to Quinn, Bowie and a dear friend to many. Due to current restrictions, immediate family only will pay their last respects to Margaret at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 7th May.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 30, 2020