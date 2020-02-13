Home

GORDON Margaret Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness, on Thursday, 6th February, 2020, Margaret Gordon
(nee Montgomery), aged 66 years of Lochgelly, formerly of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of John, loving mother to Kevin and Fiona, mother-in-law of Gillian and Graeme and dearly loved gran of Scott and Claire, also much loved sister to Eddie, Jacqueline, Ann, Andrew, Sandy, Robert, Betty and Kenneth, sister-in-law of Margaret and Jack, a dear auntie and good friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 20th February, at 11.45 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however, donations, if so desired, may be given on leaving the crematorium in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 13, 2020
