HEINRYCH
Margaret
Peacefully, at Bandrum Nursing Home, Saline, after a long illness, on
Sunday, 3rd May, 2020, Margaret (formerly of Kirkcaldy), aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tadeusz K Heinrych, loving daughter of the late
Margaret and William B. Pringle, much loved mother of Joan and Dorothy,
dearest grandmother of Juliet, Ruaridh, Campbell and Robert,
great-grandmother of Zofia, Poppy and Freddie. Due to current restrictions funeral service private.
Published in Fife Today on May 11, 2020