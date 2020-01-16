|
HEMSLEY Margaret Peacefully, at Orchard Head House, Rosyth, on 4th January, 2020, Margaret (nee Aitken), beloved wife of the late Alec, much loved sister of Magdalane and Joan and a loving aunt.
Sadly missed by all and a friend
to many.
Funeral service will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, 24th January, 2020, at 11.30 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, although donations may be given in aid of Cat Protection, after the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 16, 2020