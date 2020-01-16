Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HEMSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret HEMSLEY

Notice Condolences

Margaret HEMSLEY Notice
HEMSLEY Margaret Peacefully, at Orchard Head House, Rosyth, on 4th January, 2020, Margaret (nee Aitken), beloved wife of the late Alec, much loved sister of Magdalane and Joan and a loving aunt.
Sadly missed by all and a friend
to many.
Funeral service will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, 24th January, 2020, at 11.30 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, although donations may be given in aid of Cat Protection, after the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -