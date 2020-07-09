|
MCANDREW Margaret Ruth, Olive and their families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers, phone calls and messages they have received following the sad loss of their mum, gran and great-gran. To everyone who came and stood outside the house in the pouring rain to pay their respects to mum, it was greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at St Brycedale Surgery and the excellent District Nurses and carers from Connected Care for their support, kindness and compassion for mum and both of us. Thankyou to Major Josie Davies, Salvation Army, for the lovely, comforting service at the crematorium and to Ross McComiskie and Lauren at Crosbie Matthew for their kindness, respect and guidance at this difficult time.
Published in Fife Today on July 9, 2020