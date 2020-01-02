|
MICHALSKA Margaret Peacefully, on Thursday, 19th December, 2019, at Gowrie House Nursing Home, Kirkcaldy. Margaret ( Margo), aged 88 years of Kirkcaldy. A devoted and loving mum of Angela, Marianne, Anna, Pauline, Teresa and Maureen, a cherished gran, great-gran and great-great-gran, a loved mother-in-law, also a friend to many, who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 8th January, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Parkinson's UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020