MURRISON Margaret Peacefully, at The Wellesley Unit, Randolph Wemyss Hospital, on Friday, 10th July, 2020. Margaret, aged 95 years, beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mum of Norma and a dear mother-in-law of Pete.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private.
Special thanks to the staff at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital who were all outstanding with their care and compassion looking after Margaret in her final days.
Published in Fife Today on July 23, 2020