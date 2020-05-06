|
PATERSON Margaret
(nee Glendinning) Peacefully, at Scoonie House Care Home, Leven, on Wednesday, 29th April, 2020, Margaret, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Sister of the late Molly, Magnus, Sarah and Walter. Much loved mum of Margaret and Bill. Loving grandmother of Graeme and Emma. Mother-in-law of David.
Never to be forgotten.
A very special thanks to the staff at Scoonie for their care, so especially difficult at this time. The funeral will be private and restricted due to the current situation. A memorial will be held when possible.
Published in Fife Today on May 6, 2020