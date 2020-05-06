Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Glendinning) PATERSON

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Glendinning) PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Margaret
(nee Glendinning) Peacefully, at Scoonie House Care Home, Leven, on Wednesday, 29th April, 2020, Margaret, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Sister of the late Molly, Magnus, Sarah and Walter. Much loved mum of Margaret and Bill. Loving grandmother of Graeme and Emma. Mother-in-law of David.
Never to be forgotten.
A very special thanks to the staff at Scoonie for their care, so especially difficult at this time. The funeral will be private and restricted due to the current situation. A memorial will be held when possible.
Published in Fife Today on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -