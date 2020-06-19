Home

PULLAR Margaret
(nee Nelson) Peacefully, at Craighead Care Home, Newport-On-Tay, on Saturday, 13th June, 2020, Margaret, aged 81 years, late of Watts Gardens, Cupar, beloved wife of the late Bill Pullar, daughter of the late Bill and Barbara Nelson, sister of Barbara, twin of the late Katherine and sister of Bill and sister-in-law of Heather (NZ).
Sincere thanks to Craighead and Rosturk Care Homes for the dedication and care given by all staff, to neighbours past and present for helping Margaret on various occasions. Due to the current situation, the funeral service will be private.
Published in Fife Today on June 19, 2020
