|
|
|
REEKIE Margaret Margaret Martin Reekie (nee Watson), aged 87 years, peacefully at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Thursday, 4th June, 2020, beloved wife of the late David Morris Reekie, much loved mum to Robert, mum-in-law to Melanie and devoted gran and great-gran to Amanda, Louise, Emma, Matthew, Grace and Ethan. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. Private family funeral at Anstruther Cemetery, on Monday, 15th June at 2 p.m. Friends may show respect and make a guard of honour on the route from St Ayle, Anstruther Church, at 1.50 p.m., to Anstruther Cemetery.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020