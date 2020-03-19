Home

SAMSON Margaret Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 9th March, 2020, Margaret, aged 72 years, of Kirkcaldy, loving wife of Jim, much loved mum of Jacqueline, Louise, Lee and Ross and a cherished gran and great-gran and also a much loved sister. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 24th March, at 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given to Asthma UK, at the crematorium, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 19, 2020
