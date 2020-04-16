|
WILSON Margaret (nee Gourlay) Margaret, aged 89, died peacefully in the care of Abbotsford Care Home, Milton House, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday 11th April, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry and ever-loving mum of Margaret, Joy and the late Mary (Mollie), mother-in-law of Terry (Peter) and the late John. Special gran to Johnny (and Lorna), Jamie (and Jen), Joanna (and Stuart), Peter (and Julie), Carrie, Keren and Grant (and Rose) and adored and adoring great-gran to Lucy, Hannah, Jessica, Ben, Kyron, Brooke and Hamish. She was also a much respected and close friend to surviving sister-in-law Vi, her late brothers Tom and Bill and wives Christine and Liza and her late Wilson in-laws and their families, as well as aunt, great-aunt, cousin, loyal friend, neighbour and former popular colleague to workmates at AEI/GEC. Margaret slipped away after a momentously brave battle against ill health where she was supported by her family and many others over a number of years. With special thanks to Milton House, Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkcaldy, Nicol Street Medical Practice, her very special Fife Council Home Carers and the many others who assisted in her care. At this time there will be a private interment at Dysart Cemetery where she will be laid to rest to be together forever with Harry and Mary (Mollie). At a later date a celebration of Margaret's life will be intimated when everyone will be welcome to pay their respects and raise a glass to Margaret, a truly irreplaceable lovely lady.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 16, 2020