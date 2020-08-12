|
|
|
WILSON Margaret (McCallum) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with her loving family by her side on Friday, 31st July, 2020. Margaret (McCallum), aged 77 years, of Buckhaven, loving wife of Dougie, devoted mum of Eddie, John, Margaret and Jimmy, cherished gran and great-gran, a much loved mother-in-law, sister, aunt and a special
friend to many.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to take place at Macduff Cemetery, on Friday, 14th August, 2020, at 11.00 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 12, 2020